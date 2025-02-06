2 dead, 4 wounded in cosmetics warehouse shooting

NEW ALBANY, Ohio — Two people are dead and four others were wounded in a shooting at a cosmetics warehouse in Ohio.

Police said that the shooting happened at a facility in New Albany, Ohio, owned by KDC/One, a company that makes cosmetics and toiletries, WHIO reported.

One victim identified

Update 9:23 a.m. ET Feb. 6: Police have identified one of the victims killed in the shooting at an Ohio cosmetics warehouse, WCMH reported.

According to the Franklin County Coroner’s Office, Shakhar Chapagai, 30 was pronounced dead at 10:33 p.m. ET on Tuesday night, the television station reported. The identity of the second person who died has not yet been released.

-- Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Second employee dies

Update 7:57 a.m. ET Feb. 6: Police said a second employee has died after a shooting at an Ohio cosmetics warehouse, WHIO reported. Four other people remained hospitalized, and the person accused of the attack is expected in court on Thursday, police said.

“The conditions of the four remaining hospitalized individuals remain unknown at this time,” the New Albany Police Department said in a statement released early Thursday.

Original report: About 150 people were in the building at the time of the shooting, which occurred at 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, WBNS reported.

The alleged shooter was identified as Bruce Reginald Foster III. He was in police custody by late Wednesday morning after a search warrant was executed on a home in Columbus, Fox News reported.

Police did not have a motive and there were no reports of an argument that would have led to the shooting. Chief Greg Jones said that Foster had been at work “for some time” before shots rang out, CBS News reported.

“We don’t have any reports that there was an issue, that he was in an area that he wasn’t supposed to be, that he was in trouble in any way, that there was any conflict,” Jones said, according to WBNS. The chief also said there doesn’t appear to be an accomplice.

All of those shot were employees. One was pronounced dead at the scene while five others were taken to area hospitals for treatment. Their conditions were not released, The Associated Press reported.

