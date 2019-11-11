  • Georgia sheriff's deputy charged with murder after man shot, killed, police say

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    ATHENS, Ga. -

    A Georgia sheriff's deputy is facing a murder charge after a deadly shooting in Athens, authorities said.

    According to Athens-Clarke County police, Winford "Trey" Terrell Adams III, a deputy with the Madison County Sheriff's Office, was arrested early Monday after a 26-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds just before 7 p.m. Sunday in the 6000 block of Old Jefferson Road. The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.

    Adams, 32, "was off-duty and in plain clothes at the time of the incident," police said in a news release. The shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute, according to the release.

    No further information was immediately available.

