Georgia sheriff's deputy charged with murder after man shot, killed, police say

A Georgia sheriff's deputy is facing a murder charge after a deadly shooting in Athens, authorities said.
According to Athens-Clarke County police, Winford "Trey" Terrell Adams III, a deputy with the Madison County Sheriff's Office, was arrested early Monday after a 26-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds just before 7 p.m. Sunday in the 6000 block of Old Jefferson Road. The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.
Adams, 32, "was off-duty and in plain clothes at the time of the incident," police said in a news release. The shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute, according to the release.
No further information was immediately available.
– Visit WSBTV.com for the latest on this developing story.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}