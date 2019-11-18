Andrew Freeman search: Missing Oregon veteran has PTSD, may be traveling to Georgia, family says

Authorities in Oregon are seeking the public's help in the search for a missing Army veteran who has post-traumatic stress disorder.
Please help us locate a missing person. Andrew Freeman, 27, was last seen leaving his apartment in Hillsboro on the...Posted by Hillsboro Police Department on Saturday, November 16, 2019
According to KATU-TV, Andrew Freeman, 27, of Hillsboro, left home Friday and hasn't been seen since, police said. He was wearing a green cap and burgundy jacket when he disappeared, Freeman's mother told the station.
In a Facebook post Saturday, Hillsboro police said Freeman, who is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, is traveling in a "blue 2016 Chrysler 300 with Oregon plate D74461." He may be on his way to Georgia, his mom said.
Anyone with information about the case should call 503-629-0111, Hillsboro police said.
