  • Andrew Freeman search: Missing Oregon veteran has PTSD, may be traveling to Georgia, family says

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Authorities in Oregon are seeking the public's help in the search for a missing Army veteran who has post-traumatic stress disorder.

    >> Read more trending news

    Please help us locate a missing person. Andrew Freeman, 27, was last seen leaving his apartment in Hillsboro on the...

    Posted by Hillsboro Police Department on Saturday, November 16, 2019

     

    According to KATU-TV, Andrew Freeman, 27, of Hillsboro, left home Friday and hasn't been seen since, police said. He was wearing a green cap and burgundy jacket when he disappeared, Freeman's mother told the station.

    In a Facebook post Saturday, Hillsboro police said Freeman, who is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, is traveling in a "blue 2016 Chrysler 300 with Oregon plate D74461." He may be on his way to Georgia, his mom said.

    Anyone with information about the case should call 503-629-0111, Hillsboro police said.

    Read more here or here.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories