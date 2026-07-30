Third suspect in murder of Parkland teenager apprehended in Mexico

PARKLAND, Wash. — A third suspect in the May 24 homicide of 17-year-old Braylon Diaz was apprehended in Mexico, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office confirmed today.

Detectives have spent the past two months searching for 21-year-old Brandon Torres-Mesa, who they believe pulled the trigger.

“Through the relentless efforts of detectives, working in close partnership with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the FBI South Sound Task Force, and law enforcement authorities in Mexico, Brandon was successfully located in Mexico, apprehended, and returned to the United States,” announced the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, July 30.

According to the sheriff’s office, as of this writing, Torres-Mesa is in custody and will be extradited back to Washington to face trial.

Case details and previous arrests

Initial reports from investigators stated that on May 24, 2026, four people were in a car that pulled up to 17-year-old Braylon Diaz and his girlfriend – and moments later, the teen was shot dead in front of her after handing over his necklace.

Two other suspects in the case are already behind bars.

Alyssa Vaught-Barr was arrested outside a Walmart in Tulalip. Hours earlier, Alejandro Lorenzo Diaz was arrested during a traffic stop in Snohomish County.

Vaught-Barr, who is pregnant, was charged with first-degree murder. A judge set her bail at $1 million.

“I think that the information that she gave law enforcement was for the purpose of protecting others and for the purpose possibly of delaying and hindering their investigation,” said Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Lisa Wagner.

Lorenzo Diaz was on the docket for a DOC warrant out of Oregon, and he is named in Vaught-Barr’s charging documents relating to the Parkland shooting. His bail was set for $250,000.

Prosecutors say he has six previous felony convictions, including one for drive-by shooting.

“Should be noted he was released from prison in April 2025 and has been returned at least twice for violations, and he was on escape status with DOC at the time of his arrest,” said a prosecuting attorney.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office confirmed today that they are not looking for any other suspects, now that Brandon Torres-Mesa has been arrested.

Braylon Diaz

KIRO 7 spoke with the 17-year-old’s family on May 26 when detectives released new surveillance video in hopes of identifying the people responsible.

Family members remembered Diaz as a caring teenager.

“He didn’t ever want to see nobody hurt,” said his uncle, Johnathon Grimmett. “Even to the last minute, he told his girlfriend to stand back when it happened. It’s a selfless act.”

Diaz was a student at Washington High School and active in both the football and soccer programs.

“Everybody at school loves him,” said Grimmett. “They all know what kind of good kid he is. The kid wasn’t a gangbanger. He’s a straightforward kid. He just wanted to love and be loved.”

The Franklin Pierce School District released a statement saying, in part: “Our community is heartbroken by the tragic loss of Braylon Diaz. Braylon was a junior at Washington High School who was deeply connected to our school community through his involvement in the WHS football and soccer programs.”

His coach was saying that it was going to be his year,” Grimmett said. “They were teaching him how to be a quarterback and wide receiver. He excelled. Everybody loved him.”

The family created a GoFundMe to help cover funeral expenses as the community held a vigil to honor him and a memorial grew along the roadside where he was killed.

Statement from Pierce County Sheriff’s Office

Below is the full news release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office regarding the arrest of 21-year-old Brandon Torres-Mesa in Mexico.

“After an extensive and determined investigation, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office is announcing a significant breakthrough in the investigation of the Parkland homicide case of the 17-year-old young man, Braylon Diaz, that occurred on May 24, 2026. Our suspect, Brandon Torres-Mesa, has been taken into custody.

Through the relentless efforts of detectives, working in close partnership with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the FBI South Sound Task Force, and law enforcement authorities in Mexico, Brandon was successfully located in Mexico, apprehended, and returned to the United States. He is currently in custody, and will be extradited back to Washington, where he will face trial and the judicial process related to this case.

This arrest represents the culmination of years of partnership with our international law enforcement agencies. Detectives remained committed to pursuing every available lead and ensuring that the suspect would ultimately be held accountable.

This arrest is a testament to the perseverance and dedication of the Pierce County Sheriff’s detectives and our law enforcement partners who never stopped pursuing justice. We are especially grateful to the FBI and the authorities in Mexico whose collaboration made this apprehension possible.

While no arrest can erase the pain experienced by the victim’s loved ones, today’s announcement marks an important step toward justice. It is our hope that this development brings a measure of peace and closure to the victim’s family, knowing that the individual accused in this case is now in custody and is no longer in a position to harm anyone else.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office extends its sincere gratitude to all agencies and personnel who contributed to this investigation and reaffirm their commitment to seeking justice for victims.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available and as court proceedings allow."

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