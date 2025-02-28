Tacoma man sentenced for using social media to sexually coerce a minor

TACOMA, Wash. — A Tacoma man has been sentenced to just under 14 years in federal prison for using social media to coerce a minor into sending him sexually explicit materials, including “sadistic and masochistic” conduct.

According to court documents, 22-year-old Brandon Kuper used Discord and Snapchat to attempt to develop a relationship with the minor.

Kuper coerced the victim into producing and sending him sexually explicit photos and videos, including “sadistic and masochistic conduct.” In several instances, Kuper asked victims to cut his social media username “Mergzs” into their skin, and to photograph it and send it to him.

When the victim denied some of Kuper’s requests, he threatened to harm the victim and victim’s family if his demands were not met, according to court documents.

Investigators also found revenge porn that Kuper created when at least one other victim did not comply with his demands. He posted the “revenge porn” that he created, prosecutors said.

He was arrested in November of 2022 and plead guilty to coercion and enticement of a minor two years later.

When he is released from his 13-year sentence, he will be on parole for 10 years.

















