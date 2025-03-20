SR 520 will close across Lake Washington tonight

SEATTLE, Wash. — Drivers who regularly take State Route 20 will need to find a new way around tonight.

The Washington State Department of Transportation says its crews will close SR 520 and the associated on- and off-ramps.

The closure begins at 9 p.m. and ends at 5 a.m. Friday morning

The eastbound closure spans from Montlake Boulevard in Seattle to 92nd Avenue Northeast in Clyde Hill. Eastbound SR 520 drivers coming from I-5 will need to exit at Montlake Boulevard.

The westbound closure spans from 92nd Ave Northeast in Clyde Hill to I-5 in Seattle.

WSDOT says the SR 520 Trail will remain open.

The closures are so Montlake Project contractor crews can test and operate emergency safety gates and inspect fire suppression systems under the Montlake Lid to commission them for future use.

Drivers can get real-time traffic information on mobile phones with the WSDOT traffic app and by following the WSDOT traffic X feed.

