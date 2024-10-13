SpaceX to launch fifth flight test of Starship in Texas

SpaceX has announced the fifth test launch of Starship from Starbase in Texas.

The target for launch is October 13 at 5 a.m. Pacific Standard Time.

Residents of Cameron County may hear sonic booms as Starship performs its flight test.

SpaceX is advising residents in the area that Starship’s 33 Raptor engines are likely to produce the thunder-like noise on lift-off and from the Super Heavy booster as it returns to the launch site.

“The sonic boom does not present a health risk and what people experience will depend on weather and other conditions,” wrote SpaceX.

The launch webcast can be watched at spacex.com and will begin 30 minutes prior to liftoff.









