Tacoma police respond to fatal hit-and-run early Monday morning

TACOMA, Wash. — Detectives in Tacoma are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a vehicle early Monday morning, according to the Tacoma Police Department.

At about 4:35 a.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run in the 9300 block of Pacific Avenue.

Medics with the Tacoma Fire Department pronounced a 30-year-old man dead at the scene.

According to police, an eyewitness provided a partial description of the suspected vehicle, but detectives are still investigating that information.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.

