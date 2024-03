A woman was killed in Tacoma Wednesday morning, according to the Tacoma Police Department.

At about 10:40 a.m. on Mar. 27, officers responded to a call in the 3000 block of Tacoma Avenue.

When they arrived, officers found an unresponsive 38-year-old woman.

Life-saving measures were attempted, but the woman died at the scene.

Detectives are investigating the woman’s death as a homicide.

No arrests have been made.

