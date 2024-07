Firefighters contained a detached garage fire that broke out at a Tacoma home late Tuesday night.

The Tacoma Fire Department arrived on the scene at 11:07 p.m. in the 4300 block of North 26th Street to find flames and smoke coming from the garage.

Crews quickly managed to control the fire, ensuring it did not spread to a neighboring business.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

