TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma Fire Department responded to calls about a dog trapped in a ravine near the 2300 block of Browns Point Boulevard on Friday afternoon.

Upon arrival, the fire department’s Technical Rescue team quickly reviewed the situation and retrieved the dog.

The dog, now safe, has been taken into the care of Animal Control.

Further details on how the dog ended up in the ravine are not yet available.

