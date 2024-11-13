Suspect in fatal Nov. 1 Tacoma shooting arrested, faces murder charge

Tacoma police have arrested an 18-year-old suspect in connection with a fatal shooting that happened earlier this month on Birmingham Street.

Officers responded to the 5600 block of South Birmingham Street on Nov. 1 and found a victim with gunshot wounds.

Despite efforts to assist, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

After an investigation, the Tacoma Police Department confirmed that an 18-year-old was taken into custody Tuesday and has been booked for first-degree murder.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting, though no further details have been released.

