Signal board crash in Puyallup throws two workers up to 20 feet

By Shawn Garrett, KIRO 7 News
Two Pierce County construction workers were hospitalized Friday afternoon after a car crashed into a signal board they were setting up along Canyon Road East, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident happened around 1:46 p.m. near the intersection of 144th Street East and Canyon Road East.

A 27-year-old man driving a silver Kia reportedly told investigators that another vehicle swerved into his lane.

He said he overcorrected, striking the portable signal board and causing it to hit the workers nearby.

The impact threw the workers—identified as a 51-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman—between 10 and 20 feet.

Both were taken to a nearby hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s department said.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

The workers are employed by Pierce County and were in the process of setting up traffic equipment at the time of the crash.

The 27-year-old was cited for second-degree negligent driving.

