Tacoma police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead early Tuesday, according to the Tacoma Police Department.

Just after midnight, police responded to a 911 call about a shooting in the 1400 block of Earnest South Brazill Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

Life-saving measures were provided, but the man died at the scene.

Detectives are investigating the shooting as a homicide.





