Police investigate death of man found early Monday in Tacoma as homicide

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police are investigating the death of a man found early Monday morning on East 25th Street as a homicide, according to the Tacoma Police Department.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of East 25th Street shortly before 5:00 a.m. after receiving a report of a possible deceased person.

Upon arrival, they found an unresponsive adult male and immediately attempted life-saving measures.

The Tacoma Fire Department soon arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time.

