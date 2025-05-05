Local

One person dead after Everett apartment catches on fire

By KIRO 7 News Staff
EVERETT, Wash. — One person is dead after their apartment in Everett caught on fire Monday morning.

Just before 8:30 a.m. Everett Fire was called to the Woodhaven Apartments on Fowler Avenue after someone saw smoke and the fire alarm started ringing.

When crews arrived, they found the unit where the smoke was coming from and made their way inside.

The department says they found one person who wasn’t breathing. Some crew members tried to revive the person while others worked on putting out the flames. Despite their efforts, the person died.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

