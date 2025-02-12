Pierce County man charged after alleged assault, unwanted advances in store parking lot

A man accused of forcibly kissing a woman and making unwanted advances in a Walmart parking lot in Pierce County has been arrested, according to court documents.

Deputies identified Malkiat Singh after reviewing surveillance footage, according to a probable cause statement filed in Pierce County District Court.

The alleged assault happened on Feb. 5 in the parking lot of the Walmart at 16502 Meridian East in South Hill.

The victim, identified as B.L. in court records, told deputies she noticed a man following her after she left the store. Initially assuming he was parked nearby, she continued to her car.

As she loaded groceries into her vehicle, the man approached her and attempted to hug her aggressively, according to investigators.

When she tried to pull away, he grabbed her arms, pulled her closer, and forcefully kissed her multiple times. B.L. said she kept turning away and pushing him off, but he persisted, making comments like, “You’re so pretty” and “I love you.”

At one point, the man identified himself as “Singh,” then gestured toward his groin and asked for her hand, according to the probable cause statement.

B.L. got into her car and left the scene before calling 911.

Deputies later obtained surveillance footage from inside the Walmart, which showed a clear image of the suspect’s face.

That same day, authorities received reports of an attempted kidnapping involving two women in the same area.

The suspect’s description in that case matched the man from the Walmart parking lot, according to court documents.

Singh was later located and taken into custody.

Investigators said he is also a primary suspect in two other incidents involving unwanted sexual contact and physical advances toward women.

Singh has been charged with fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation.

The investigation is ongoing.





©2025 Cox Media Group