Pierce County deputies arrest two after late night car chase

Two people were arrested after a car chase through Pierce County, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

The pursuit ended peacefully on the I-5 off-ramp at 54th Ave East in Fife.

The incident began when deputies noticed a car driving without headlights on 72nd Street East near Golden Given Road East.

When deputies attempted to stop the car, the driver refused to pull over and sped off recklessly. Initially, deputies did not pursue the car due to safety concerns.

A second deputy later spotted the car and followed from a safe distance. The chase continued until the car lost a tire and stopped at the I-5 off-ramp.

Deputies attempted to use verbal commands to get the suspects to exit the car, but the suspects did not comply.

Deputies then used non-lethal 40mm rounds to break the car’s windows. The initial shots missed, but subsequent rounds shattered the back window, allowing tear gas into the car.

After the spray entered the car, the driver and passenger, who had switched seats, finally exited the car.

The 35-year-old woman was booked into the Pierce County Jail for obstructing a law enforcement officer, while the 42-year-old man was booked for eluding and obstruction.

©2024 Cox Media Group