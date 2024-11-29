Pedestrian killed in Tacoma hit-and-run, driver faces vehicular homicide charge

A man has died following a hit-and-run collision in Tacoma Wednesday night, and police have arrested the driver on suspicion of vehicular homicide and felony hit-and-run.

Just before 7 p.m. on Nov. 27, Tacoma Police officers responded to the 1200 block of South Vassault Street after receiving a report of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from significant injuries. Tacoma Fire Department medics attempted to save his life, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness provided officers with crucial information about the vehicle and the driver involved in the crash.

Using this information, police located the vehicle and contacted the driver, ultimately determining there was probable cause for an arrest.

The suspect, an adult male, was booked into the Pierce County Jail on charges of felony hit-and-run and vehicular homicide.

