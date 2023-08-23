South Sound News

Police detective shot in Tacoma, no suspect in custody

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Tacoma officer down

By KIRO 7 News Staff

A detective with the Tacoma Police Department has been shot.

According to TPD, the detective was shot “while on a contact” in the 9600 block of South Hosmer, just south of Irving Park.

The detective has been transported to a hospital and is alert and talking and in stable condition, TPD confirmed to KIRO 7.

No arrests have been made at this time.

KIRO 7 has reporters heading to the area now to gather more details. This is a breaking news story and will be updated as we learn more.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read