Police detective shot in Tacoma, no suspect in custody

A detective with the Tacoma Police Department has been shot.

According to TPD, the detective was shot “while on a contact” in the 9600 block of South Hosmer, just south of Irving Park.

The detective has been transported to a hospital and is alert and talking and in stable condition, TPD confirmed to KIRO 7.

No arrests have been made at this time.

