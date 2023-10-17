No injuries after house fire in Tacoma

A residential fire in Tacoma closed several roads as crews worked to put out the flames Tuesday morning, according to the Tacoma Fire Department.

At about 9:11 a.m., firefighters responded to the reported fire in the 900 block of South Sprague Avenue.

South Sprague Avenue, from 9th to 11th Street, was closed as crews worked to knock the fire down.

By 10 a.m., the fire was under control. There were no reported injuries, although a dog did escape and was taken to a safe location.

Firefighters are on scene of a residential structure fire in the 900 blk of S. Sprague Ave. Crews currently have the fire knocked down and are working the hot spots. pic.twitter.com/jCQtsNo4cf — Tacoma Fire (@TacomaFire) October 17, 2023

According to witnesses at the scene, the house was completely gutted, with damage throughout.

The cause is under investigation.

©2023 Cox Media Group