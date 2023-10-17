South Sound News

No injuries after house fire in Tacoma

By KIRO 7 News Staff

A residential fire in Tacoma closed several roads as crews worked to put out the flames Tuesday morning, according to the Tacoma Fire Department.

At about 9:11 a.m., firefighters responded to the reported fire in the 900 block of South Sprague Avenue.

South Sprague Avenue, from 9th to 11th Street, was closed as crews worked to knock the fire down.

By 10 a.m., the fire was under control. There were no reported injuries, although a dog did escape and was taken to a safe location.

According to witnesses at the scene, the house was completely gutted, with damage throughout.

The cause is under investigation.

