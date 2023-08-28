Man dead, second injured in early Sunday morning Tacoma shooting

A man is dead and another injured after an early Sunday morning shooting in Tacoma, according to the Tacoma Police Department.

Just after 2 a.m., police responded to a reported shooting in the 3500 block of South 19th Street.

When officers arrived, they found one man with a gunshot wound.

As officers provided life-saving aid to the man, they learned that a second possible victim had left the area.

A K9 officer tracked and found the second man with a gunshot wound.

Medics with the Tacoma Fire Department transported both men to a hospital.

According to police, a 50-year-old man is currently stable, and a 57-year-old man died at the hospital.

Tacoma detectives are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

