Lakewood police looking for young adults wanted in at least five armed robberies

Detectives with the Lakewood Police Department are looking for several young adults wanted for a series of armed robberies.

According to the Lakewood Police Department, the suspects are wanted for at least five armed robberies of convenience stores in the last 24 hours.

The suspects are described as young adults, between 5 feet, 8 inches, and 5 feet, 10 inches tall, with slim builds.

Sunday night, Lakewood police released screenshots of surveillance video, showing the suspects with at least one semi-automatic pistol and a knife.

They also may be driving a stolen dark-blue Kia sedan or white Kia Soul.

If you have information about these incidents or the suspects, contact the Lakewood Police Department.









