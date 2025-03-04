Lacey police seek suspect accused of violating domestic violence order, assaulting person

Officers are asking for the public’s help in locating Ameko Vaimasanuu, who is wanted on multiple domestic violence-related charges, including burglary, assault, and violating a no-contact order, according to the Lacey Police Department.

Vaimasanuu is accused of assaulting the protected party in a court-issued domestic violence no-contact order inside her home on March 3, police said.

As a result, he is now wanted for felony violation of the order, domestic violence assault, and domestic violence burglary.

He was last seen near College Street Southeast and Yelm Highway in Lacey, according to authorities.

He does not have a phone or a vehicle, but police say he frequently uses Intercity Transit buses or Amtrak trains to travel to Vancouver, Washington, where he is reportedly homeless. He also has connections to California and Hawaii.

Police are asking anyone who sees Vaimasanuu or has information on his whereabouts to call the Lacey Police Department at (360) 704-2740 and reference case number 2025-1110.





©2025 Cox Media Group