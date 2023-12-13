South Sound News

Junk cars spill across southbound I-5 in Tacoma

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Junk cars were spilled across southbound Interstate 5 after a semi-truck rolled, according to the Washington State Patrol.

At about 2 a.m. Wednesday, the collision blocked all lanes of southbound I-5 near South 38th Street.

As crews worked to clean up the area, traffic was diverted onto State Route 16 or South 38th Street.

