Junk cars spill across southbound I-5 in Tacoma

Junk cars were spilled across southbound Interstate 5 after a semi-truck rolled, according to the Washington State Patrol.

At about 2 a.m. Wednesday, the collision blocked all lanes of southbound I-5 near South 38th Street.

As crews worked to clean up the area, traffic was diverted onto State Route 16 or South 38th Street.

Troopers are on scene with a non-injury collision blocking all of SB I5 near 38th St. A car hauler semi trailer rolled, spilling multiple junk vehicles onto the roadway. All SB traffic is diverted to SR 16 or 38th. Expect an extended closure. pic.twitter.com/v2AX78Ac0e — Trooper John Dattilo (@wspd1pio) December 13, 2023

