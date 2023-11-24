Firefighters respond to commercial building fire in Tukwila

Firefighters with Puget Sound Fire responded to a commercial fire in Tukwila Friday, according to social media posts from Puget Sound Fire and the Tukwila Police Department.

At about 10:40 a.m. Friday, firefighters went to the fire in the 14600 block of Tukwila International Boulevard.

According to photos and Google Maps, the building housed the Sophiya Grocery Store.

Firefighters worked on the blaze for about an hour. One person suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

