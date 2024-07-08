Fatal car crash causes power outage at UW Tacoma, in-person classes canceled

TACOMA, Wash. — Originally published at mynorthwest.com

The University of Washington (UW) campus in Tacoma has suspended its in-person operations, including classes, for the entire week after a tragic car accident caused a campus-wide power outage.

According to UW’s emergency updates, only Court 17 and other “limited areas” still have access to power. The in-person suspension is expected to last until July 13.

I-5 delays: Semitruck driver suffers serious injuries

“Due to HVAC systems being out and the current forecast of high temperatures this week, it is not safe to be on campus unless you are essential personnel. Please do not come to campus,” UW stated. “We are working closely with multiple agencies to identify a solution. We do not yet have an estimated day or time for power to be restored.”

The car crash was reported just before 6 a.m., according to the Tacoma Fire Department (TFD). First responders arrived finding one person dead at the scene near South 21st Street and Pacific Avenue. That intersection is home to UW Tacoma’s Cragle parking lot, which houses the university’s campus electrical system. The crash caused “severe damage’ to the system, according to UW.

S 21st St & Commerce St, 5:58am - TFD responded to a single car accident. One person is deceased. @TacomaPD is investigating. @MyTPU is working to restore power to those impacted. pic.twitter.com/GG9ISo8Au6 — Tacoma Fire (@TacomaFire) July 6, 2024

The university decided without consistent access to power and a heat wave affecting most of the region, the campus needed to be closed for this week.

More on WA’s current heat wave: Seattle’s record-breaking heat wave sticking around through Tuesday

The school is working closely with multiple agencies to identify a solution to the power outage. UW stated it’s currently unknown what led up to the deadly crash.

©2024 Cox Media Group