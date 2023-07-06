Evacuations ordered for growing brush fire in Pierce County

Immediate evacuations have been ordered for homes threatened by a growing brush fire in Pierce County, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

The Level 3 evacuation is for a one-mile radius around the 8600 block of 336th Street near Roy.

Level 3 means “leave now.”

Orange circle is Level 2 evacuation area— be ready to leave. Red circle is Level 3– leave now. pic.twitter.com/oAVEoy5WFY — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) July 6, 2023

According to Chief Todd Wernet, the fire is near 336th Avenue South, between 89 Avenue South and 79 Avenue South.

The evacuation orders affect about 50 to 60 people, however, there are farm animals and a large kennel in the evacuation zone.

South Pierce Fire & Rescue, the Graham Fire Department, and the Joint Base Lewis-McChord Fire Department are on the scene.

Additionally, Bonneville Power will also be shutting off power lines intermittently, so crews can inspect the lines for damage, as well as to allow helicopters to be able to get closer to drop water.

🔥 WILDFIRE BURNING NEAR MCKENNA. 🔥@SouthPierceFire is issuing a Level 3 evacuation for a one-mile radius around the 8600 block of 336th St near Roy. Leave now. You are in immediate danger. Go in the direction of Yelm or Roy away from the fire. Check media for more info. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/aOJynFo66j — Pierce County, Wash. (@PierceCo) July 6, 2023

©2023 Cox Media Group