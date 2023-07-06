South Sound News

Evacuations ordered for growing brush fire in Pierce County

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Immediate evacuations have been ordered for homes threatened by a growing brush fire in Pierce County, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

The Level 3 evacuation is for a one-mile radius around the 8600 block of 336th Street near Roy.

Level 3 means “leave now.”

According to Chief Todd Wernet, the fire is near 336th Avenue South, between 89 Avenue South and 79 Avenue South.

The evacuation orders affect about 50 to 60 people, however, there are farm animals and a large kennel in the evacuation zone.

South Pierce Fire & Rescue, the Graham Fire Department, and the Joint Base Lewis-McChord Fire Department are on the scene.

Additionally, Bonneville Power will also be shutting off power lines intermittently, so crews can inspect the lines for damage, as well as to allow helicopters to be able to get closer to drop water.

