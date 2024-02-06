South Sound News

Detectives looking for man wanted in armed robbery of Buckley gas station

By KIRO 7 News Staff

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Detectives with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department are looking for a man wanted for an armed robbery of a gas station in Buckley.

At about 6:01 a.m. on Jan. 28, police say the man in the photo robbed the Burnett Store in the 14200 block of WA-165 East.

The man stole cash and tobacco products before running off towards the highway.

Police believe a gray, four-door, 2000s sedan that was spotted driving in the area at the time of the robbery may be associated with the man.

He is described as a man in his 20s and about 5 feet 8 inches tall.

He was wearing a black-hooded jacket, a blue mask, tan pants, and black shoes.

If you have information about this incident, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit tpcrimestoppers.com. Reference case #24-028-00377.


