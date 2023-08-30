Car fire on Tacoma Narrows Bridge snarls morning commute

A car fire on the Tacoma Narrows Bridge caused traffic delays Wednesday morning, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Just after 9 a.m., traffic cameras captured the burning vehicle on the bridge in the westbound lanes of State Route 16.

Traffic was able to get by in one lane as firefighters worked to put out the fire.

Vehicle fire on westbound SR 16 Tacoma Narrows. Expect delays thru the area pic.twitter.com/N36x8Helj9 — WSDOT Tacoma (@wsdot_tacoma) August 30, 2023

