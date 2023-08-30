South Sound News

Car fire on Tacoma Narrows Bridge snarls morning commute

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Car fire on Tacoma Narrows Bridge snarls morning commute

By KIRO 7 News Staff

By KIRO 7 News Staff

A car fire on the Tacoma Narrows Bridge caused traffic delays Wednesday morning, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Just after 9 a.m., traffic cameras captured the burning vehicle on the bridge in the westbound lanes of State Route 16.

Traffic was able to get by in one lane as firefighters worked to put out the fire.

