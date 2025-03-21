Seattle Police arrest Belltown stabbing suspect

SEATTLE — Police have arrested a man who they say began “stabbing people” in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood.

Officers were called to a building at Third Avenue and Blanchard Street just before noon for reports of a stabbing. When they arrived, they found the suspect, a man in his 30s, and tased him while arresting him.

One victim, a woman in her 50s, was found at the scene with a cut near her eye. It’s unclear how deep the wound is, but police said her injuries were non-life-threatening.

It’s unclear if the man knew the victim.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, and the suspect will be taken to King County Jail for assault.





