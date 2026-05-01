Seattle Kraken parts ways with NHL’s first female assistant coach

SEATTLE — The Seattle Kraken has parted ways with the National Hockey League’s first female assistant coach.

According to the team, assistant coach Jessica Campbell will be exploring other coaching roles in the league.

She originally joined the organization in July 2022 and was the assistant coach for the Kraken’s American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, Coachella Valley Firebirds, for two seasons, helping the team reach the Calder Cup Final in both years. She then went on to help the Kraken in Seattle in 2024.

“As Jessica’s current contract expires, she has expressed her desire to explore other coaching roles across the League and we support her in this process,” said EVP and General Manager Jason Botterill. “Jessica has been an important member of our coaching staff for the past four years, demonstrating deep knowledge and a unique ability to connect with and develop players. We respect her decision and believe strongly in her as a coach in this league.”

Campbell is from Rocanville, Saskatchewan. She played in the Canadian Women’s Hockey League and for the Canadian national team.

©2026 Cox Media Group