Seahawks hit the field for off-season training

RENTON, Wash. — The Seahawks have started training to tackle the 2025 NFL Season.

The team has started Organized Team Activities (OTAs) for the next few weeks at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton.

The off-season workouts happen before training camp begins, and help the team get up to speed on what’s next before and once the season starts.

The team has completed its first round of practices, and additional practices will be held from June 2-12.

Veteran players will take part in a mandatory minicamp later in June.

Unfortunately, OTAs are not open to the public or streamed.

KIRO7 will have access to the OTAs in the first week of June. Watch us for the highlights.

