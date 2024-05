LACEY, Wash. — Lacey Police are hoping to identify a woman suspected of stealing goods from a beauty supply store on May 16.

Police said the woman, described as Hispanic, with blonde hair and black roots, and a tattoo on her chest, stole $1,300 in merchandise from Ulta along with another woman.

The two women have been linked to thefts at other Ulta stores in King County as well.

Anyone with information is asked to call 360-704-2740 and reference case #2024-2569.

