Obama meets with Talarico, aiming to boost Democrat's bid for US Senate in Texas

AUSTIN — Former President Barack Obama met with U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico Tuesday in Texas, putting his support behind a campaign that Democrats see as a shot, if a long one, for the party to win statewide in the reliably conservative state.

Obama lunched with Talarico and Democratic state Rep. Gina Hinojosa, the nominee running to unseat Texas' Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, at a taco shop in Austin. The visit was meant to give the candidates a boost from one of the more liked figures in the Democratic Party.

Obama has been highlighting younger leaders in the party, including New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who he joined recently in the Bronx to promote free child care.

The former president first mentioned Talarico months ago on a podcast, saying he was “terrific, really talented young man," and he also called Hinojosa in March to congratulate her on the campaign, she said in a Facebook post.

Talarico's campaign has garnered national attention with his progressive, Christian platform. He will face either Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton or the incumbent Sen. John Cornyn, who are are battling it out in a Republican primary runoff election on May 26.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.