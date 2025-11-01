Key WA state Senate races tighten in legislative districts 5, 26

This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

Two legislative districts in Washington, 5 and 26, are on the ballot for this year’s general election in Washington, and both races are intensifying as the finish line nears.

Legislative District 5

Democrat Victoria Hunt is facing off against Republican Chad Magendanz for the state Senate seat.

In the primary election, Hunt led Magendanz by nearly 3,300 votes. She earned 54.1% of the primary vote compared to Magendanz’s 45.7%.

Washington’s 5th Legislative District covers the region between Issaquah and Enumclaw.

Hunt was called to fill the Senate seat after Senator Bill Ramos died in June while in office. Before her brief tenure as a senator, Hunt was on the Issaquah City Council for three terms and served one term as a state representative.

Magendanz, meanwhile, was a member of the Washington House of Representatives, representing District 5, Position 2, for four years (2013-2017). He currently teaches computer science at Sammamish High School, following his unsuccessful run for Senate last year, in which he lost to Bill Ramos, and a bid for a House seat in 2022, which also ended in defeat.

As a teacher, Magendanz has campaigned on improving test scores in schools by better distributing both state and federal resources.

Hunt has been campaigning on overall affordability, both at the voter level in terms of housing and daily amenities, and at the government level to ensure there are enough resources to combat devastating disasters, such as a wildfire or a bomb cyclone.

Legislative District 26

Democratic state Senator Deb Krishnadasan is facing her first election against Republican state Representative Michelle Caldier in this year’s general election.

Krishnadasan received 1,158 more votes than Caldier in August’s primary election, earning 51.2% of the vote compared to Caldier’s 48.6%.

Krishnadasan was appointed to the seat after former state senator Emily Randall was elected to Congress in 2024. On the opposing side, Caldier represents District 26, Position 2 in the Washington House of Representatives. She was first elected in 2014 and has been re-elected five times since.

While both Krishnadasan and Caldier want to prioritize funding for education and Medicaid, Krishnadasan has voted in favor of capping rent increases and expanding unemployment benefits to workers on strike, while Caldier has opposed both policies.

Washington’s general election is Nov. 4.

