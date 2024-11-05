Election 2024: Washington Initiatives

SEATTLE, Wash. — This election cycle, Washington voters are deciding on four initiatives. Below are descriptions of each one, and what it would mean for residents if they pass.





Washington Initiative 2066

If the initiative passes, it will prohibit state and local governments from restricting access to natural gas and prevent the state building code council from prohibiting, discouraging, or penalizing the use of natural gas in any building.

The initiative would also require gas and utility companies, as well as any cities and towns that provide natural gas, to provide it to anyone who wants it, even when other energy services or energy sources are available.

The Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission would be prohibited from approving any multiyear rate plan requiring or incentivizing a natural gas company or utility company to terminate natural gas service or implementing requirements that would make access to natural gas service cost-prohibitive.

The initiative would also remove a current provision in state law, added by House Bill 1589 passed by the state legislature in 2024. It requires the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission to look at alternatives to current and planned gas infrastructure projects and transition applications that currently rely on natural gas, like heating, cooking, and water heating, to electric alternatives, while ensuring that the switch is done in a way that is financially viable.





Washington Initiative 2109

If the initiative passes, it will repeal the 7% capital gains excise tax imposed on sales and exchanges of long-term capital assets by individuals with capital gains over $250,000. Examples of sales that would be subject to the tax include stocks, bonds, business interests, or other investments and tangible assets.





Washington Initiative 2117

If this initiative passes, it will prohibit state agencies from implementing a cap and trade or cap and tax program and repeal the 2021 Washington Climate Commitment Act (CCA), a state law that provided for a cap and invest program designed to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 95% by 2050.





Washington Initiative 2124

If this initiative passes, employees will be able to opt out of paying the payroll tax and receiving benefits under WA Cares, the state’s long-term services and support trust health care program.

The WA Cares program was created in 2019 when the Washington State Legislature passed House Bill 1087. As of 2023, the tax rate was $0.58 per $100 of earnings, meaning an employee earning $50,000 a year would be required to pay $290 per year and an employee earning $150,000 a year would be required to pay $870 per year. Benefits were capped at $36,500 per individual over their lifetime.

©2024 Cox Media Group