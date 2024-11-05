2024 Election: U.S. Senate Race in Washington State (Live updates)

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Will Maria Cantwell lock down a fifth term in the U.S. Senate this election cycle or will she be replaced by an emergency room doctor from the eastern side of the state?

The democratic incumbent is running against Republican Dr. Raul Garcia from Yakima.

Democrats have occupied both Senate seats in Washington, D.C. since Cantwell first won in 2000. She beat incumbent Republican Sen. Slade Gorton by less than 1% of the vote. There hasn’t been an election that close since.

The incumbent: Maria Cantwell (D)

Cantwell was born in Indianapolis and earned her bachelor’s degree from Miami University of Ohio.

She served as senior vice president of consumer products for RealNetworks from 1995-2000.

Cantwell then went on to become a member of the Washington House of Representatives from 1987 to 1993 and a member of the United States House of Representatives for one term from 1993 to 1995.

She was then elected to the U.S. Senate where she has served for 23 years.

The challenger: Dr. Raul Garcia (R)

Garcia was born in Cuba. He earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Miami in 1993 and a D.O. from the New York Institute of Technology.

He isn’t a career politician but is a leader in his field. He has worked as a doctor, medical practice owner, dean of a medical school, and medical director. He has been elected to national medical organizations such as the American College of Emergency Medicine, the American Osteopathic Association, and the Bureau of Interns and Residents.

Garcia ran for election for Governor of Washington but did not appear on the ballot for the primary on August 6, 2024.

