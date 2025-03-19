Plane that crashed killing 10 in Alaska was overweight, investigators say

NOME, Alaska — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released its preliminary investigation into a commuter plane that crashed in Alaska, killing 10 people.

According to the report, the plane was a half-ton overweight for the icy conditions.

In February the Bering Air Cessna 208B Grand Caravan aircraft was traveling from Unalakleet to Nome with nine passengers and a pilot when it went down.

A final report including probable causes for the crash can take more than a year.









