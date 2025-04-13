Panhandle Lake summer camp asks for community help after tree falls, damages cabin

PANHANDLE LAKE, Wash. — A summer camp is asking for the community’s help after a large tree fell and damaged a cabin in Shelton, Washington.

According to the Panhandle Lake 4-H Camp, a tree came down and struck one of the Adirondack-style cabins, Cabin 11A/11B, which is the camp’s largest cabin. Thankfully, the cabin was unoccupied, and no one was injured.

The camp said the damage to the roof is significant and will likely require full replacement. Due to unexpected maintenance needs, including critical upgrades to their well and water system, the camp’s budget has already been stretched thin.

Now, the summer camp is reaching out to the Panhandle Lake community — camp alumni, volunteers, and local supporters — to help with a financial donation, building materials, or by volunteering time and skills to assist with the repair.

“This cabin is more than just a structure — it’s a place where friendships are made and lifelong memories are created,” read the camp’s statement.

To help, message their Facebook page or email panhandlecamp@gmail.com.

