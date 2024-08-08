One dead after high-speed car chase next to Boeing Airfield

SEATTLE — One woman is dead with another in custody after a car flipped next to Boeing Airfield during a high-speed car chase.

Airport Way South was closed from South Hardy Street to South Norfolk Street on Thursday morning as Washington State Patrol troopers and Seattle Police Department (SPD) officers investigated the fatal collision.

WSP troopers were following a fleeing car from Interstate 5 onto Airport Way South, executing multiple maneuvers to attempt to stop the car.

During the chase, the car hit a high-voltage power pole running the length of Airport Way South, before flipping and landing on the side of the road just south of the UPS facility.

The driver got out of the car and ran, but state troopers were able to take her into custody. A woman who was riding in the passenger seat was determined to be dead on arrival by responding crews.

Two dogs were in the car when it rolled, one escaped and was later captured by police. While KIRO 7 was at the scene, animal control officers arrived to safely remove the second dog from inside the car.

The power pole that was hit was badly split from the base up to about 18′ high. KIRO 7 was told by police to stay clear in case of collapse.

According to SPD, traffic collision investigators and WSP are on the scene investigating and will release more information as it becomes available.

