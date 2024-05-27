Two troopers hit by suspected DUI drivers in Snohomish County

Two Washington State troopers were hit by two suspected DUI drivers in Snohomish County this weekend, according to Trooper Kelsey Harding.

In less than 24 hours, the troopers - who were parked off the roadway when they were struck - suffered minor injuries.

The first crash happened Sunday morning on northbound State Route 525 in Lynnwood.

The trooper was parked on the side of the road when a driver hit another vehicle and then the trooper’s patrol car while trying to drive away.

The second crash happened at about 2:25 a.m. Monday morning on northbound Interstate 5 in Lynnwood.

The trooper had just impounded an abandoned vehicle that had been left along the freeway, and a tow truck had just left.

The trooper merged back onto the freeway when the driver came up on the shoulder and struck the left rear of the patrol car.

Both drivers were booked into the Snohomish County Jail on charges of DUI.

