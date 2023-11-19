Snohomish yogurt shop says someone stole Hagrid right out their Dumble-door

A yogurt shop in Snohomish really wands whoever stole their giant Hagrid standee to return it, according to the Top It Yogurt Shoppe.

On Friday, the shop posted a photo of the missing giant on Facebook.

“Without embarrassing the two girls who are hopefully just borrowing our Hagrid, we would like to call on the local community for help in returning this big guy back to our store,” the store’s post said.

The store said the girls -- who are clearly Slytherins -- can have Hagrid for good once their current promotion is over.

While they hope waving a magic wand could help Hagrid reappear, the owner is hoping the two girls will bring the giant back on their own.

