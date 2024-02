LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A car was driven into a business in Lynnwood on Tuesday afternoon.

At about 12:30 p.m., firefighters with South County Fire responded to the business in the 2500 block of 196th Street Southwest in Lynnwood.

Officers with the Lynnwood Police Department were also at the scene.

According to South County Fire, the car did not hit any of the building’s structural supports.

No one was injured in the crash.

©2024 Cox Media Group