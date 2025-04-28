Mother stabbed, son hospitalized after standoff in Lynnwood, police say

Lynnwood police said they arrested an adult man Sunday evening after he allegedly stabbed his mother and refused to leave their home, leading to a brief standoff.

According to the Lynnwood Police Department, officers responded around 6:40 p.m. to reports of a stabbing in the 18600 block of 42nd Place West.

When officers arrived, they contacted the female victim and her husband, who were able to exit the house safely and meet them outside. The suspect, identified as the woman’s adult son, remained inside and refused to come out.

Police said the woman was conscious and alert when officers arrived. Medics transported her to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers were told the adult son suffered from mental health issues.

After a short standoff, he surrendered and was taken into custody on suspicion of first-degree assault.

Once in custody, officers discovered that the suspect had a self-inflicted injury. He was also transported to the hospital for medical treatment, police said.

After his release from the hospital, the suspect will be booked into the Snohomish County Jail for investigation of first-degree assault, according to police.

