Lynnwood mother fighting for her life after being struck by car

A Lynnwood woman is fighting for her life after being struck by a car last week.

Taylor Druliner, 30, was walking home when she was hit just south of the 148th Street and Highway 99 at 8:51 p.m.

Druliner’s family and the Washington State Patrol (WSP) are asking for the public’s help to find the driver.

“Heartbroken. Just something I never thought we’d be going through,” said Carol McKinnon, Druliner’s mother.

It’s a mother’s worst nightmare that quickly turned into a reality.

“It’s been a tough road and the road has almost come to an end,” McKinnon said.

Her daughter is clinging onto life, just a week shy of her 31st birthday.

“It makes me really angry that somebody stopped her life and somebody else continued forward with theirs,” she said.

WSP released a photo of a vehicle of interest taken from security footage from a nearby business. It appears to be a dark sedan, possibly a Toyota Corolla.

Druliner’s brother got an alert to his phone immediately after the crash happened.

“It sent an SOS to his phone so he came to me and showed me what was up. So we got in my car but this is only a few blocks from where we live,” McKinnon explained.

Druliner was left with severe brain swelling, a broken leg, and a fractured pelvis.

Her parents are frustrated that the driver is still on the run.

“To hit someone unprotected, it’s just devastating. And to be that close to the sidewalk, you know you should’ve just been paying attention,” said Will Myers, Druliner’s stepfather.

They understand mistakes are made, but want the person responsible to come forward.

“That’s killing me inside. I’m having a really hard time with that one. That her life didn’t mean anything to somebody and her life means everything to me,” said McKinnon.

State patrol detectives are asking witnesses or anyone with information about the car that fled to call Det. Dan Comnick at 360-654-1144 or email daniel.comnick@wsp.wa.gov.

If you’d like to help support Druliner’s family, here’s a link to the GoFundMe.

