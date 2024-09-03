Firefighters battle blaze at Everett tri-plex, two family cats die in fire

EVERETT, Wash. — A fire at a tri-plex in Everett on the 400 block of 45th Street Southwest led to a roof collapse and the tragic loss of two family cats, according to the Everett Fire Department.

The blaze, visible from Mukilteo Boulevard, is currently under investigation.

Firefighters responded to the scene earlier Tuesday and attempted to tackle the fire offensively.

However, as the situation escalated, with the roof collapsing, crews were forced to switch to defensive operations to prevent further damage.

Despite the severity of the fire, no injuries were reported among the residents.

However, the Red Cross is assisting those displaced by the incident.

The Everett Police Department blocked roads in all directions around the site to ensure the safety of the public and emergency responders.

The exact cause of the fire remains unknown as investigations continue.

