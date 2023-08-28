Families set to protest Marysville School District ahead of school board budget meeting

Parents, students, and employees with the Marysville School District plan to protest Monday, ahead of tonight’s school board’s budget meeting.

The district announced earlier this year that it is facing a $17 million budget shortfall for the 2023-2024 school year.

The district sent out layoff notices and made cuts to programs. However, the district still has come up short in its budget.

Organizers of Monday’s protest are unhappy with the cost-of-living raises for support staff and are afraid additional cuts will be made.

The district is expected to explore various options for dealing with the shortfall in Monday’s meeting including entering into a money agreement with the county and possibly borrowing from the district’s future revenues.

Monday’s meeting begins at 5 p.m.

©2023 Cox Media Group