Everett firefighter falls from balcony while fighting house fire

A firefighter was injured early Thursday morning while battling a fire at an abandoned house in Everett, according to the Everett Fire Department.

Crews responded to a call shortly before 12:45 a.m. about a fire in the 2000 block of 26th Street in the North Everett Bayside neighborhood, where witnesses reported flames as high as seven feet coming from the back of the house.

Firefighters arrived to find the two-and-a-half-story home, which was boarded up and abandoned, engulfed in flames.

They initially began defensive operations, fighting the fire from the outside as it spread from the exterior into the eaves and attic.

As the blaze was brought under control, the operation shifted to an offensive approach, allowing crews to enter the building and extinguish the fire while searching for any possible occupants. Fortunately, no one was found inside.

During the firefighting efforts, two firefighters were working on a second-story balcony to remove a sheet of plywood when the railing gave way.

One firefighter fell approximately 12 to 15 feet. Fellow firefighters immediately provided aid, and the injured firefighter was transported to Providence Regional Medical Center for evaluation. He was later released and is now recovering at home.

The fire was fully extinguished by 1:30 a.m., with assistance from the Marysville Fire District and Snohomish County Fire District #4.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Everett Fire Marshal’s Office.

Everett Mayor Cassie Franklin expressed her gratitude for the firefighter’s recovery, stating, “I am so grateful that our team member is back at home recuperating, and I wish him a speedy recovery. I hold immense respect and appreciation for our brave first responders and their willingness to walk toward danger.”

Everett Fire Chief Dave DeMarco also acknowledged the risks firefighters face daily. “This incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers our firefighters confront daily. I want to extend my deepest gratitude to the crews who responded quickly and professionally to care for him.”

Mike Morton, President of Everett Firefighters - IAFF Local 46, added, “The injuries sustained by our colleague highlight the unpredictable nature of our work. Despite these dangers, we remain dedicated to serving the Everett community with unwavering commitment and courage.”

©2024 Cox Media Group