Deputies announce investigation after man dies in custody at Snohomish County Jail

A death investigation has been opened in Snohomish County after a man was found dead inside his jail cell, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 9:20 p.m. Monday, a 42-year-old inmate was found unresponsive inside his cell.

The man had been held in the jail’s observation unit and as a deputy was doing a check, the man was found inside the cell.

Staff was immediately called to begin life-saving measures, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

The man had been booked into the jail on Sept. 8 on charges of first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, and burglary.

A death investigation will be conducted by the Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit. His identity and manner of death will be released by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office.

